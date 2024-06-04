Jump to content
What did you call me? Bitch, please...

As the Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni reveals she has found a creative way to use an opponent’s slur to her advantage, Flic Everett explains why she too is happy to be called the B-word

Tuesday 04 June 2024 17:00 BST
At an election rally, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni received wild applause when she introduced herself as ‘that bitch Meloni’
About 10 years ago, I went on a weird press trip to Slovakia with a bunch of random European journalists. One was a highly camp German blogger, whose favourite greeting to me and my fellow women was: “Hey, what’s up, bitch?”

Maybe he also identified as a bitch and imagined he was girlishly connecting with us, but I found it both irritating and demeaning. “Bitch” has long been considered an insult to women, and it’s not a word for men, camp or otherwise, to deploy.

For women, however, it’s come to indicate a certain take-no-prisoners attitude.

