What did you call me? Bitch, please...
As the Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni reveals she has found a creative way to use an opponent’s slur to her advantage, Flic Everett explains why she too is happy to be called the B-word
About 10 years ago, I went on a weird press trip to Slovakia with a bunch of random European journalists. One was a highly camp German blogger, whose favourite greeting to me and my fellow women was: “Hey, what’s up, bitch?”
Maybe he also identified as a bitch and imagined he was girlishly connecting with us, but I found it both irritating and demeaning. “Bitch” has long been considered an insult to women, and it’s not a word for men, camp or otherwise, to deploy.
For women, however, it’s come to indicate a certain take-no-prisoners attitude.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments