About 10 years ago, I went on a weird press trip to Slovakia with a bunch of random European journalists. One was a highly camp German blogger, whose favourite greeting to me and my fellow women was: “Hey, what’s up, bitch?”

Maybe he also identified as a bitch and imagined he was girlishly connecting with us, but I found it both irritating and demeaning. “Bitch” has long been considered an insult to women, and it’s not a word for men, camp or otherwise, to deploy.

For women, however, it’s come to indicate a certain take-no-prisoners attitude.