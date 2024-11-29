On Black Friday, I fell for an Amazon scam – here’s what you need to know

AMAZON WILL NEVER PHONE YOU

The phone call announces that a woman with ulterior motives

In damaging property, is going to get away with it. I have seen how

Every aspect of her life involves the lie it takes to break something

Over and over again until it cannot be mended, yet

I have no solution. The van driver photographs the parcel

He leaves on your doorstep as proof of delivery,

Before taking possession. The scammer types ‘forgotten password’

Into your Amazon account having obtained your phone number.

Amazon send you a code as the scammer calls demanding verification

Of your identity with the secret they have just sent you.

Now, you will be shut out of Christmas and all your birthdays

As they redirect the many purchases they will make on your behalf.

You did not know that Amazon will never phone you.

What if there were no liars, cheats and thieves?

What if those lives were not tied up in the knots of betrayal

That hold them together and upon which they dance?

What if the energy of their deceit was directed

Into the building of hospitals, the invention of new medicine,

The care of the vulnerable, or support of our defence?

What if, instead of lies, they made a difference?