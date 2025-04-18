I do not need to go up into space for ten minutes to understand the value of gravity

GRAVITY

The three strands of friendship, fate and opportunity

Did not invite me into space for ten whole minutes

With five women and Lauren Sanchez.

I did not get to scream like a girl

As weightlessness shifted those pounds

That willpower failed to, for two-hundred-and-forty seconds

When the capsule hit the apex of the journey

And their flesh, blood, organs and brains

Became as weightless as air. I would have wanted to listen

To the silence of the stars as I saw the moon more clearly,

And the earth’s crust curve into itself as the world turned,

Not someone singing away the moments

I would never have again, signifying nothing.

In those ten minutes I boiled a kettle, fed my dogs and owls,

And watched the heavens darken; the lack of opportunity to fly

Was mine, but my sheer wonder at the skies

And the minuteness of my size, is free.

I do not need to kiss the dirt or wave a daisy

Having just fallen from the edge of space

To understand the value of gravity.