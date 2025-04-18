I do not need to go up into space for ten minutes to understand the value of gravity
This week, poet and artist Frieda Hughes reflects on the all-female Blue Origin space flight
GRAVITY
The three strands of friendship, fate and opportunity
Did not invite me into space for ten whole minutes
With five women and Lauren Sanchez.
I did not get to scream like a girl
As weightlessness shifted those pounds
That willpower failed to, for two-hundred-and-forty seconds
When the capsule hit the apex of the journey
And their flesh, blood, organs and brains
Became as weightless as air. I would have wanted to listen
To the silence of the stars as I saw the moon more clearly,
And the earth’s crust curve into itself as the world turned,
Not someone singing away the moments
I would never have again, signifying nothing.
In those ten minutes I boiled a kettle, fed my dogs and owls,
And watched the heavens darken; the lack of opportunity to fly
Was mine, but my sheer wonder at the skies
And the minuteness of my size, is free.
I do not need to kiss the dirt or wave a daisy
Having just fallen from the edge of space
To understand the value of gravity.