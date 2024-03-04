If The Body Shop can flout the law by firing its staff, the law is an ass

First, it was P&O. Now, it’s The Body Shop.

As revealed by The Independent, the struggling cosmetics retailer sacked 270 employees, including at least 15 women on maternity leave, at a moment’s notice via Microsoft Teams last Tuesday. So much for its brand values (its website mentions the firm’s founding vision that “business could be a force for good”).

The way the firings were conducted may well have put the company in breach of employment rights. After all, the administrators admitted that “normal regulations” – which require that employees or their representatives are consulted before redundancy programmes – were ignored.