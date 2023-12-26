Jump to content

Why I could be friends with Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Hearing that the power couple recently hosted a get together in Bordeaux got wine expert Rosamund Hall thinking: does she have what it takes to rub elbows with the ultra-rich and famous?

Tuesday 26 December 2023 15:53
The couple celebrated the rapper’s 54th birthday in one of the world’s wine capitals

I know what you’re thinking – what does a wine professional like me have in common with one of the most powerful and successful couples in the world? The lives of the super-rich and mega successful can often feel far out of reach for us mere mortals.

But reports of the spectacular birthday bash that Jay-Z and Beyoncé have hosted in Bordeaux to celebrate the rapper’s 54th birthday have emerged recently, and I’ve never felt so connected to the global superstars. In fact, I think we’d have a rather nice time together, why? Because we all love wine.

Bordeaux is the largest and oldest wine producing region in the world. There are over 117,000 hectares of vines wrapping around the southwestern French city of Bordeaux, known as the “Sleeping Beauty” of France. It’s home to over 7,000 winemakers, producing wine in 65 different appellations. Think names like Margaux, Pomerol, Medoc, Pauillac and Sauternes to name a few.

