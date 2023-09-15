Does Charlotte Owen upset you? If not, it’s possible you haven’t been paying attention.

Name doesn’t ring a bell? How about Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge? Still drawing a blank?

It’s not your fault. There is almost nothing to know about Charlotte Owen. She is a blank sheet of paper. She has done very little of note. She has no discernible views about anything. The sum total of her achievements would barely stretch to the full 280 characters of a tweet.