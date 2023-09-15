Jump to content

More
No views, no speeches, no experience – so why did Boris make Charlotte Owen our youngest peer?

Baroness Owen is a blank sheet of paper who has done nothing to explain her elevation to the Lords, writes Alan Rusbridger. If you’re not upset, you haven’t been paying attention

Friday 15 September 2023 12:50
<p>Baroness Owen, who was awarded a peerage by Boris Johnson</p>

(BBC Parliament)

Does Charlotte Owen upset you? If not, it’s possible you haven’t been paying attention.

Name doesn’t ring a bell? How about Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge? Still drawing a blank?

It’s not your fault. There is almost nothing to know about Charlotte Owen. She is a blank sheet of paper. She has done very little of note. She has no discernible views about anything. The sum total of her achievements would barely stretch to the full 280 characters of a tweet.

