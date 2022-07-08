With Boris Johnson gone, Keir Starmer’s balancing act just got harder

“Don’t call him ‘Boris’,” said the edict from the Labour leader’s office when Boris Johnson was riding high in 2019. Press releases were duly rewritten to be headed “Johnson.” The prime minister’s remarkably quick downfall now lands the opposition with a very different problem.

Labour had to call for Johnson to go but, as he sunk in a mess of his own making, it privately hoped he would cling on and fight the next general election. In 1990, Margaret Thatcher too was toppled by a Tory revolt only three years after winning a huge majority. Labour under Neil Kinnock was ahead in the opinion polls and, even on election night in 1992, confident of winning power. But voters judged they had already had a change of government and John Major unexpectedly won a majority.

Now some senior Labour figures fear history might repeat itself. “This is a moment of potential danger for us,” one admitted to me. Like Kinnock, Keir Starmer has made Labour more electable after a period of control by the left. It went into the 1992 election after three successive defeats. Starmer inherited a party that had lost four elections. Like Kinnock, he has not yet sealed the deal with voters. Starmer allies note one important difference: the next election will be his first, while Kinnock had been rejected by the voters in 1987.