When Oscar Wilde wrote about life imitating art, he wasn’t referring to the political landscape. But in light of the events of the past two years, which have dramatically escalated this week, it seems like a pretty apt way to describe the goings on at Downing Street – only in this instance, instead of highlighting the beautiful elements of democracy, the many flaws of the Rich Boys’ Club are laid bare.

As Boris Johnson and his cronies fumble over one another in their attempts to justify their inexcusable actions during lockdown, one cannot help but be reminded of political satire, The Thick Of It.

You can easily imagine an exacerbated Malcolm Tucker losing his s**t when the latest Tory MP squirms under the spotlight, further implicating their senior colleagues (while, ironically, trying to defend them).

It’s also quite possible that, when the first rumblings of Partygate emerged in the public domain, Bozza and his inner circle were callously devising a plan, figuring out whether they could throw a “disgruntled civil servant” under the bus, or whether they could spare someone closer to home while maintaining they had no knowledge of the gatherings.

Likewise, it is feasible that the Teresas working at No 10, who weren’t invited to such gatherings, wore “I told you so” grins, relishing the unravelling of their colleagues instead of feeling unendingly ashamed about the situation. And, more recent still, Lord Harrington’s denial that the Rwanda immigration plan was happening – a week before Johnson unveiled the new designs – very much gives off Hugh Abbot vibes.

But as hilarious as it is to see actors take the p**s out of our elected officials, it really isn’t so funny when you see these scenarios play out in real life.

Instead of honouring the office they hold, they make a mockery of it. Instead of feeling an immense sense of pride in the work they (are supposed to) do, they treat it as an extension of their Eton days; an excuse for a bit of “tomfoolery”.

Now, there will be some (beyond cabinet ministers and MPs) who will fall on their sword to defend the PM – lord knows we’ve all witnessed the “he’s doing his best” brigade in action. But the truth is; he isn’t. Nor has he ever been. And if he is? Well, his “best” is shoddy to say the least.

This isn’t a game anymore. He cannot continue his role play as prime minister and repeatedly balls everything up, then retreat into his vast wealth and familial connections. It just doesn’t wash anymore.

More than 150,000 people in the UK have died as a result of Covid so far – many of whom spent their final hours alone. More still had to endure the unfathomable pain of saying goodbye to their loved ones virtually, or, if permitted to attend a real-life funeral, were subjected to an inhumane debate about their “worthiness” to be there, owing to restricted numbers.

Then there’s the vulnerable, cooped up even more so than the rest of us in order to protect their lives, and those unable to receive treatment and surgery for potentially life-threatening conditions. The list of those who did their bit and made huge personal sacrifices goes on, but sadly, it includes very few politicians – you know, the ones who created the rules.

That is something no amount of rhetoric or trademark buffoonery can fix.

To add insult to injury, Johnson and his band of incompetent men (and women) refuse to give up the ghost. They are clutching on to the threads of their political careers as though they actually attribute any ounce of importance to them.

But where’s the evidence that they give a damn? You can’t suddenly jump into action when you risk losing something, if you have never held that thing with regard in the first place.

Why are Boris, Rishi et al so intent on staying put, when all they’ve ever done is abuse public trust?

This isn’t a TV show. We don’t want to be entertained by a bunch of inadequates. We want real leadership. We want integrity to be reinstated. Life shouldn’t, actually, ever imitate art. It’s too important for that.