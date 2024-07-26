Why the idea of Botox leaves me frozen

THE LILIES

It began with my face; it had sunken in slightly

On the cheekbones and was sagging gently at the jawline.

My mouth was less evident; I noticed it first

When I’d catch myself in the mirror between smiles.

But one woman’s newspaper revelation as she celebrated

Her facial injections and the years that evaporated

From between her ears, persuaded me to book myself in.

Nearer the time I realised how I recognise the spaces between

My eyes, my cheekbones, my nose and chin, and how my lips

Are real to me despite their loss of depth and symmetry.

Fear grew, fear of losing sight of myself as myself,

Fear of seeing a cushion-cheeked version looking better slept,

Better managed, better preserved, yet only temporarily

Unless I now subscribed to be removed incrementally further

From the face I always knew. Fear compelled me to cancel.

Retrieving my deposit was a finality. I pour myself a glass of wine

And sit with my dogs at the end of the day, crumbling before lilies

That do not judge as they silently sweat their heady scent

Until it saturates the evening air with their exuberance,

Even as they spill their petals in their race towards decay.