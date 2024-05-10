Since Brianna’s death, I’ve had no choice but to wake up to the harmful content that our young people are accessing online. Her killers planned her murder over WhatsApp. One of them had accessed the dark web watching murder and torture videos.

When Brianna was alive, I struggled to understand why she was self-harming and restricting her eating to the point of hospitalisation – I now know that she was influenced by the insidious side of the internet.

I recently sat through a video showing harmful images and videos, like those that Brianna would have watched on social media. As I’m writing this, I’m replaying the content in my mind. Even after that one watch, I feel sad and sick to my stomach. Children aren’t watching this kind of content once; the algorithm is serving it to them repeatedly – there’s no doubt this is contributing to a mental health crisis.