No, a British ISA won’t help UK firms – but pension funds might

In an otherwise lacklustre Budget for business, the chancellor had two announcements to address Britain’s struggling stock market and the desperate lack of investment capital.

First, and most eye-catching, was the launch of a ‘British ISA’: an extra £5,000 tax-free saving allowance – on top of the usual £20,000 – for savings invested in UK shares.

Broker AJ Bell immediately put its finger on the problem: you can already choose to invest in UK stocks through the ISA existing allowance, and many savers do. However, only a tiny minority max out that allowance.