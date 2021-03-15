Leaders warn climate change will impact Uganda, slowing development
Policymakers and scientists highlight how temperatures and rainfall patterns will change, affecting the poorest the most
Despite contributing minimally to the drivers of climate change, people in the world’s developing countries will feel its effects most, leaders tell a conference in Uganda. Sarah Mawerere was there and heard key figures describe how development will be stunted by the growing issue. “If you need a healthy economy, you must give priority to climate change,” says Songa Biyika, chair of the Climate Change Committee in Uganda’s Parliament.
Listen to Sarah’s full story here.
This article is reproduced here as part of the Giants Club African Conservation Journalism Fellowships, a programme of the charity Space for Giants and supported by the owner of ESI Media, which includes independent.co.uk. It aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate.
