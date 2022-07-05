Conflicts with wildlife skyrocketing in Zimbabwe’s rural areas

By Mary Mundeya for The Feed Zw

Human wildlife conflict is becoming a major challenge in Zimbabwe. Increasing populations of both humans and animals lead to competition over resources, leading animals to stray into settlements. Mary Mundeya of The Feed Zw visited Mbire region, where farmers and villagers told her of their challenges. Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority recorded over 2,000 distress calls in 2021 alone, and is educating communities on how to deal with conflicts.

Watch Mary’s mini documentary here.

