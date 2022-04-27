A major source of Kenya’s water is under threat
Illegal logging, charcoal production and farming within the forest cited as reasons for water shortage
Kenya’s Mau Forest Complex is a water tower spanning 400,000 hectares, and is the main water source for 12 rivers that feed into some of East Africa’s largest lakes. It supports the livelihoods of close to five million people, but uncontrolled human activity in the forest is causing the rivers to dry up. Dan Kaburu spoke to people whose livelihoods have been affected, who fear that laxity from Kenya Forest Service is enabling this rampant deforestation. Watch Dan’s full report here.
This article is reproduced here as part of the Space for Giants African Conservation Journalism Programme, supported by the major shareholder of ESI Media, which includes independent.co.uk. It aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies