A major source of Kenya’s water is under threat

Kenya’s Mau Forest Complex is a water tower spanning 400,000 hectares, and is the main water source for 12 rivers that feed into some of East Africa’s largest lakes. It supports the livelihoods of close to five million people, but uncontrolled human activity in the forest is causing the rivers to dry up. Dan Kaburu spoke to people whose livelihoods have been affected, who fear that laxity from Kenya Forest Service is enabling this rampant deforestation. Watch Dan’s full report here.

This article is reproduced here as part of the Space for Giants African Conservation Journalism Programme, supported by the major shareholder of ESI Media, which includes independent.co.uk. It aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate.