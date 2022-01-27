Can local conservation efforts save Kenya’s Yala Swamp?

Ibrahim Ogola whistles as he unpacks papyrus weaved products from a store, ready for sale. Mr Ogola is part of a group consisting of hundreds of weavers from across the 51,300-acre Yala swamp in Kenya’s far west near Lake Victoria. He is a member of the Yala Ecosystem Site Support Group, which brings together four grassroots conservation groups in Busia and Siaya counties .

Members of these groups are conservationists and community tour guides. “The swamp is facing challenges despite its key roles in sustaining the livelihoods of people around it. The increasing population and over-exploitation of resources within Yala is the biggest threat to its survival,” Ogola says.

The swamp is the country’s largest freshwater wetland, also an internationally recognised Key Biodiversity Area, as it is home to endangered Sitatunga antelope, wetland birds and other animals.

It is also a refuge for Cichlids, fish species endemic to Lake Victoria, but which has since been declared extinct in the larger water body.

The swamp also acts as a filter for rivers flowing into Lake Victoria, arresting pollutants. Locals say the health of the swamp is at stake.

Developments within the swamp are not controlled, and a survey to identify critical areas to be conserved is yet to be done. “Yala swamp needs protection because if everyone scrambles over it, it will not benefit anyone,” said Ayiro Lwala, Yala Ecosystem Site Support Group Chairman.

According to Mr Lwala, the swamp remains a critical resource for the two counties, but it is under pressure from an ownership row that is threatening livelihoods and endangered species in it. He said more than 50 per cent of the swamp has been allocated to a private investor.

Degradation of the swamp has also led to a decline in the population of Sitatunga antelopes. “Years ago, many Sitatunga antelopes used to roam around, but there are people who hunt them down. They are now becoming rare. Something should be done to save them,” said Boniface Kesa, a resident.

According to Godfrey Wanjala, a Budalang’i resident, competition for land in the swamp has resulted in birds and fish poisoning. “Inside this vast swamp, there are critical areas where fish breed and certain bird species prefer to stay. But people who cultivate around the swamp use chemicals, leading to fish and bird poisoning,” he said.

Mr Wanjala said the swamp had played a key role in controlling the intensity of flooding from the lake.

“We are feeling the effects of climate change. The floods are becoming more frequent and intense here in Budalang’i. Since 2019, over 18,000 families have been displaced. This swamp is key in holding in water that could have otherwise filled the lake with sediments and spilled over to villages,” he said.

To salvage the swamp, a plan seeking to balance the various interests among the communities, investors and conservationists is being adopted by Siaya and Busia Counties. The Yala Swamp Land Use Plan will inform equity and fairness in land resources while protecting the wetland’s unique species.

A strategic environmental assessment of the swamp have been done to pave the way for adoption and implementation of the plan.

The national government is working with the two counties and Nature Kenya, a conservation organisation, to have Yala sustainably managed.

“Development of the land use plan is informed by science. It incorporates commercial and conservation approaches. The approach is to have sensitive areas mapped for conservation to allow the endangered and endemic species thrive and allow spaces for utilisation by investors and communities,” said Paul Matiku, the Nature Kenya Director.

He said the plan would also inform the setting up of a community conservancy to boost tourism and promote weavers. Busia County Committee Chair for Planning Bernard Ibella said the county had made strides towards adopting the policy that has since been tabled in the County Assembly.

“The committee is supposed to scrutinise the document and internalise it before it is published,” Ibella said. The plan is also set to enable surveyors to map the swamp and set aside sections as informed by scientific findings.

Residents are optimistic that the adoption of the policy will save the swamp. “We have also been trained on the importance of wetland and the role it plays in purifying water in Lake Victoria,” said Grace Oloo, a Siaya resident.

Moses Nyawasa, an Extension Officer in Yala, said there was a need for urgent adoption of the policy to solve the current challenges. “There is a need to fast-track the adoption of the policy by both counties.”

Already, 8,404 hectares at the heart of the swamp have been designated as indigenous and community conserved areas.

Within these indigenous conserved areas, community conservation champions have already restored 66.7 hectares of degraded wetland by planting papyrus and in the lower Yala River riparian zone, the communities have planted indigenous trees.

Farmers have also been trained on climate-smart farming techniques. “In our group, we are mainly focusing on tree nurseries, and supply them across the two counties. We plant trees, which we sell when they mature. This has boosted our earnings,” said Jane Wangithi, a farmer.

Kenya Wildlife Service has initiated plans to have the Swamp designated as a Ramsar site, so it is recognised as a wetland of international value. Kenya will therefore be obligated to conserve the wetland.

This article is reproduced here as part of the Space for Giants African Conservation Journalism Programme, supported by the major shareholder of ESI Media, which includes independent.co.uk. It aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate.

Read the original story here.