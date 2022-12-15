Drought is killing wildlife in Kenya’s national parks
Elephants, wildebeest, giraffe and other herbivores are dying across the east African nation, whilst pastoralists lose livestock
Wildlife in Kenya’s national parks is struggling to survive as drought continues to ravage the East African nation. In the last two years, rainfall has been significantly lower than in the past, with only the short rains providing some relief in 2021. But this is not nearly enough to sustain the growing human population, their livestock, and the wildlife that roam these landscapes, leading to higher incidences of human wildlife conflict as competition for water and pasture intensifies. Dan Kaburu spoke to authorities in Amboseli, Kimana and Tsavo West.
Watch Dan’s full story here:
