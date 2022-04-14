Unsustainable farming and unplanned development are killing Kenya’s Lake Ol Bolossat

Lake is breeding habitat for endangered cranes and headwaters for rivers supporting millions of Kenyans

Dan Kaburu
Thursday 14 April 2022 16:18
Comments
(Nadine Venter)

In central Kenya, one of its most densely populated and heavily farmed areas, lies a dwindling lake that is one of the last breeding grounds of the endangered Grey Crowned Crane. It is also part of the hydrological system that sustains a huge swath of Kenya’s arid north, headwaters of rivers that slice through national parks and livestock grazing zones alike. But unplanned and questionable development in lakeside areas, as well as poorly-managed farming on slopes of its water catchment area, means this crucial ecosystem is dying, despite supposedly being protected. Dan Kaburu for K24 TV explores Lake Ol Bolossat.

Watch Dan’s full report here

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in