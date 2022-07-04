The tale of a black rhino and his keeper in Kenya’s Samburu County
Rangers live with and care for the rhinos until they are ready to be released back into the wild
In 2015, a collaboration between the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Sera community and Northern Rangelands Trust saw a number of black rhinos introduced to the Sera Conservancy in northern Kenya’s Samburu County. Liojipu the rhino is among the rhinos being cared for at the conservancy, after he was abandoned by his mother at only a few days old. Dan Kaburu spoke to Salome Lemasalia, the ranger who has cared for Loijipu since then. She speaks of the rhino with fondness, saying she feels like he is one of her own children.
Watch Dan’s full story here.
This article is reproduced here as part of the Space for Giants African Conservation Journalism Programme, supported by the major shareholder of ESI Media, which includes independent.co.uk. It aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate.
