The tale of a black rhino and his keeper in Kenya’s Samburu County

In 2015, a collaboration between the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Sera community and Northern Rangelands Trust saw a number of black rhinos introduced to the Sera Conservancy in northern Kenya’s Samburu County. Liojipu the rhino is among the rhinos being cared for at the conservancy, after he was abandoned by his mother at only a few days old. Dan Kaburu spoke to Salome Lemasalia, the ranger who has cared for Loijipu since then. She speaks of the rhino with fondness, saying she feels like he is one of her own children.

Watch Dan’s full story here.

