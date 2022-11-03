Retaliation threatens lion populations in Zimbabwe

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe receives thousands of visitors per year, among them international tourists. Despite being a destination of choice, it has become a curse for locals like Gilbert Dube, in the Dete area which houses the internationally acclaimed national park.

Like most villagers, Dube lives in fear and resentment of lions, always on the alert to defend himself and his livestock against wild animals, especially lions.

Some angry villagers have resorted to use of poison in retaliation to lions preying on their livestock. Whole prides and a multitude of other species from elephants to vultures and wild dogs face death due to poisoning.

“We have lost a lot of our domestic animals to hyenas and lions. As communal farmers we depend mainly on cattle for farming and income generation. However, lions attack and kill our cattle and goats. It is very disheartening. So, sometimes people end up defending their livestock the best way they know,” said Dube.

Most of the areas in Zimbabwe which lie near national parks have long faced challenges of stray lions or other big cats escaping sanctuaries to find prey in the nearby villages. The attack of livestock by lions has resulted in many incidences of human-wildlife conflict.

Lions have also been on the receiving end. Killing wildlife is a crime in Zimbabwe. Most of such wildlife remain unaccounted for due to lack of coordination between the communities and authorities.

Chrispen Mwembe, a former ranger, said human wildlife conflict involving lions and hyenas is rampant.

“Human-wildlife conflict is one of the most widespread and major challenges facing conservationists today. The destruction of livestock by free-ranging carnivores is the main cause of human wildlife conflict around Zimbabwe, and is predominantly prominent in rural areas surrounding national parks,” said Mwembe.

Last month, the global community celebrated World Lion Day. Conservationists say there is a need to take stock and look at best ways by which Zimbabwe can conserve the remaining lions.

Of late, the southern African nation is witnessing a rise in lion-human conflict and the loss of habitats has been one of the causes. Amidst the conflict, both the government and organisations in wildlife conservation are making various efforts to protect the threatened lions’ population.

Villages like Sisonke near the town of Victoria Falls have suffered from lion attacks on domestic livestock.

According to Zimparks, in 2021, 70 people were killed by wild animals including lions. ZimParks said the majority of victims were from Binga and Hwange districts in Matabeleland North province.

In July this year, the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo warned villagers in Chisase area, Masvingo province to be on the alert and avoid walking during the night as three stray lions were suspected to be in the area. Villagers reported that the lions were killing their livestock.

“We have received a report on stray lions and our officers are on the ground tracking the animals. We encourage the community to minimise movements at night and secure their pens during this difficult time,” said Farawo.

Villagers in various communities in Zimbabwe accuse Zimparks of failing to take action against animals that escape from game reserves. However, Zimparks says it is always on high alert and that villagers must work with the authorities in creating harmony between wild animals and human beings.

African lions have suffered a 40% reduction in population over the past two decades, and the indiscriminate killing of lions in attempts to protect humans and livestock from depredation is recognised as one of the most important drivers of this decline.

Findings by Community Podium show that livestock depredation has had far-reaching socio- economic impact for the human communities involved in the human-wildlife conflict.

Paidamoyo Mwembe, an environmentalist with an interest in wildlife conservation research said,

“the increase in human population is leading to the increasing influxes of livestock in search of better grazing within wildlife areas across Zimbabwe, resulting in more conflict between people and lions.”

With a grant from the Lion Relief Fund, WildCru is implementing the ‘Longshields’ program, an initiative designed to help prevent livestock depredation in the areas adjacent to Hwange National Park and Matetsi Safari area.

“This will reduce retaliatory killing of lions by people. This program involves provisional support to livestock herders that will help them strengthen their cattle corrals, rapid response to incidents of conflict, monitoring of lions, subsequent early warning to villagers, and education on improved livestock husbandry,” said WildCru in a statement.

Zimbabwean laws do allow lion hunting but only if it is properly licensed and outside of protected areas. The Government of Zimbabwe through the Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 20:14 is mandated to manage and conserve wildlife in the country. This function is exercised through the

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority whose main mandate is to conserve Zimbabwe’s wildlife heritage by ensuring that there is sustainable utilization of the natural resources.

Trophy hunting in Zimbabwe can be conducted in safari areas, private land and CAMPFIRE areas and is regulated through the Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 20:14.

This article is reproduced here as part of the African Conservation Journalism Programme, funded in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe by USAID’s VukaNow: Activity. Implemented by the international conservation organization Space for Giants, it aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate. Read the original story here.