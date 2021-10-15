Culture and nature collide in Northern Uganda’s Acholi community

By Ronny Job Okot for NBS TV in Uganda

An overnight hail storm destroyed over 200 acres of crops in Northern Uganda, wrecking harvests for more than a hundred households in Omoro District. This was not the first hailstorm in the region, but people there, from the Acholi community, feared that the tragedy was caused by an outsider, who, two days before the storm, buried a dog and marked its grave with a crucifix.

This was an act which the community believed angered the Gods. Ronny Job Okot explores how people in traditional societies come to explain the changing climate patterns that affect their livelihoods. Watch the full story here.

