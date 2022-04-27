The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Dwindling forest cover is hurting Uganda’s smallholder farmers

Climate change impacts are exacerbated by deforestation, but a new tree planting initiative could help

Wednesday 27 April 2022 19:26 Article bookmarked Find your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profile Don't show me this message again ✕

Article bookmarked Find your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profile Don't show me this message again ✕