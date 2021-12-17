Farmers adopt sustainable agriculture in Uganda

Farmers across Uganda are feeling the impact of climate change, compounded in some cases by historical land degradation caused by overgrazing and burning fields.

Some farmers are now being trained to use climate-smart farming , and others rewarding carbon capture innovations. However, more resources need to be channeled locally to make these projects more impactful. Sarah Mawarere spoke to farmers and organisations in different Ugandan districts to find out more about these resilience-building projects and their positive impacts on local communities.

Listen to the story on climate-smart agriculture here:

Listen to the story on carbon financing here.

This article is reproduced here as part of the Space for Giants African Conservation Journalism Programme, supported by a major shareholder of ESI Media, which includes independent.co.uk. It aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate.