Zoonotic diseases challenge conservation efforts in Western Uganda

By Sarah Mawarere for UBC Radio in Uganda

Closer interactions between wild animals and humans are causing a rise in cases of zoonotic diseases. Tourists visit Protected Areas to view mountain gorillas and chimpanzees, while people in surrounding villages enter to collect water and firewood. Sarah Mawarere finds out how local authorities and public health organisations are working to educate tourists, and to build local capacity to manage and control future outbreaks.

This article is reproduced here as part of the Space for Giants African Conservation Journalism Programme, supported by the owner of ESI Media, which includes independent.co.uk. It aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate.