Uganda Wildlife Authority intercepts 15 kilograms of rhino horn at Entebbe Airport
The horn was detected by K9 unit despite being concealed among food items
By Suhail Mugabi for SEE TV in Uganda
A Yemeni national was arrested by UWA while trying to smuggle 26 pieces of rhino horn in his baggage. Uganda’s Wildlife Justice Commission estimates that rhino horn sells for between $8000 - $17000 per kilogram on the black market, making it one of the most lucrative illegal wildlife products. Suhail Mugabi investigates.
Watch the full story here.
