By Sarah Mawarere for UBC Radio in Uganda

In eastern Uganda’s Elgon region, extreme climate events like landslides, floods and excessive run-off degrades land. The Sustainable Livelihoods Management Programme, now running for 10 years, equips farmers with the tools to reduce soil erosion and increase land productivity. Sarah Mawarere uncovers the reasoning behind this project, and the results seen thus far.

Listen to the full story here.

