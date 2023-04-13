Uniting people and wildlife: the challenges of Zimbabwe’s Nyanga National Park

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

By Farayi Machamire for Zim Morning Post

The Eastern Highlands of Zimbabwe may have the most diverse ecosystem in the southern African country, but the communities that surround Nyanga National Park say they feel left out of the district’s top tourism attractions.

The park is one of the most picturesque areas in the nation with breathtaking mountain views, waterfalls, perennial rivers, a variety of activities, and unique vegetation and fauna.

In addition to the privately owned Mutarazi Falls, the second-highest waterfall in Africa, the national park is home to Mount Nyangani, the highest peak in Zimbabwe, which is located in the centre of the park.

Kudu, wildebeest, reedbuck, hyenas, and leopards are among the numerous species of wildlife that call Nyanga National Park home, though poaching has considerably reduced their numbers in recent years.

The Ziwa ruins, an archaeological site comprising the remains of a sizable late Iron Age agricultural settlement dating to the 15th century, are also located in Nyanga District.

Locals worry they don’t get to access the park’s resources and don’t critically benefit from the park’s position as a tourism destination, says Nyanga Rural District Council chief executive officer Zefania Jaravaza.

“Despite being surrounded by such wealth, Nyanga Town may be the poorest rural district council in the nation, according to Jaravaza.

He continued, “According to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks’) Act, they are not exempt from paying municipal land development rates, but they decline to do so on the grounds that the property is in a no-man’s land.”

“In terms of levies that we can use to repair roads, establish schools, or construct hospitals, Nyanga Rural District Council receives nothing from ZimParks. As a result, communities see living alongside wildlife and well-known tourism destinations as a burden rather than a benefit.”

A recent study found that locals may not support Nyanga National Park’s sustainability as a tourist destination, due to conflicts arising from land ownership concerns.

The study looked at the implications of landownership in Zimbabwe as a factor motivating human-wildlife conflict and its implications for Nyanga National Park as a tourist destination.

“The locals complain that they are not allowed to enter the park for ritual cleansing at the falls or to get their medicinal herbs from plants in the park. These restrictions reduce their interest in Nyanga national park as a tourist destination,” wrote Winnet Masikati in a recent study.

The research also looks at how political changes like land redistributions have impacted the current conflict between humans and wildlife and what that means for Nyanga National Park’s future as a hub of Zimbabwean tourism.

Elsewhere, for more than two decades, ZimParks and Nyanga Rural District Council have struggled to reconcile conflicting interests regarding the land in the northwestern border of Nyanga National Park.

Matters escalated when council began developing the land for residential purposes in 2011. The development created Nyanga Extension with numerous families settled in the area, throwing the local wildlife’s migratory patterns into disarray.

“Three sides of Nyanga Town are surrounded by Nyanga National Park – the eastern side, the southern side and the western side, it’s only the northern side where they are rural homes but you can’t remove those people and you relocate them to where?” Jaravaza said of the town’s growing housing backlog.

Officials from ZimParks maintain that numerous efforts are being made to help the local populations understand the value of wildlife and tourist destinations in their area.

In an effort to eradicate the evasive plantation that has been quickly encroaching on various park areas, locals are permitted to cut down black wattle.

Villagers who are allegedly growing bananas on the park’s south east side are another example of human encroachment, though park rangers say they are keeping them in check.

There has also been concern around communities driving their cattle to graze in the national park.

There have also been isolated instances of armed invasion.

“We understand the concerns of communities and the rural district council but all stakeholders must realise that ZimParks merely serves as the steward of a resource that we all share,” says a Nyanga Park Ranger.

“Communities near the national park’s boundaries now have access to bee farming. All local leaders are given permission to perform rituals at Mutarazi Falls or any other location of their choosing without having to pay a fee if they make the necessary application,” he continued.

“For a small fee, we offer instructive tours to schoolchildren. In order to encourage locals, we also have a three-tier pricing structure for local, regional, and foreign customers. About 18 modest businesses in our area harvest timber as and when it is appropriate,” he added.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority Director of Scientific Services Edson Gandiwa said timber theft had been cut to an all-time low while everyone who plans to visit the park for cultural purposes does so lawfully and has paid the entrance fee, just like any other tourist.

With the right support and community sensitivity, Nyanga National Park and the communities that surround it can come together and create a successful hub of tourism.

Aggressive poaching though could upend these efforts, so important safeguards and strong community measures need to be put in place. Together, local people, the rural district council and ZimParks can safeguard this precious natural area and unite wildlife and people for Zimbabwe’s benefit.

This article is reproduced here as part of the African Conservation Journalism Programme, funded in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe by USAID’s VukaNow: Activity. Implemented by the international conservation organization Space for Giants, it aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate. Written articles from the Mozambican and Angolan cohorts are translated from Portuguese. Broadcast stories remain in the original language.

Read the original story here