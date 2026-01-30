Where my old car’s concerned, familiarity breeds contentment
After 18 years, it’s time for Frieda Hughes and her car to part ways – if only she could find one that was exactly the same, but in working order
The Car
The car has got to go.
I’ve known its time with me was almost up
For as long as the history of its little grievances
And escalating ills.
Thirteen years ago I paid the catastrophic bills
For its second-hand car surgery
Shortly after ownership,
But now I’m faced with the steady drip
As it simply wears away. Eighteen years old
It should be getting the vote.
It still accelerates faster than a cougar
But the rusting undercarriage has developed a hole
That I know will be followed by others,
And the petrol flap sticks,
And the engine light comes on
For a long-ago fault that’s now gone.
Day after day I scour the internet
For a second-hand car that’s as quick
Without auto-dip headlights and lane assist,
And that in all other ways is exactly the same.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks