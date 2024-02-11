Jump to content

We need to start taking China’s tech threat seriously

A ‘whole of government’ approach is the only way to tackle Chinese influence on our nation’s institutions, writes Conservative MP Bob Seely

Sunday 11 February 2024 14:42
<p>If you are working at the cutting edge of technology today, 2you might not be interested in geopolitics, but geopolitics is certainly interested in you’ </p>

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

If presented with a large, menacing, and at times seemingly undetectable danger, you would assume one would take steps to alleviate themselves from said danger.

Certainly, what you wouldn’t do, is nothing.

Yet, when presented with a similar danger in China – a large, menacing and at times seemingly undetectable threat – we appear to be doing very little except gawping at the danger before us.

