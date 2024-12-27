The solution to Christmas stress is watching Meatloaf being offed in ‘Rocky Horror’
Poet and artist Frieda Hughes gets caught up in the exhaustion that inevitably accompanies the festive period
IT MUST BE CHRISTMAS
Food for three months must be bought on the 23 December
As if the shops will never open again.
Those with foresight and planning have ordered online
Only to find their deliveries short of everything but parsnips.
A woman in a white car is suffering road rage
In a country town square as her temper shreds like suet
And the rest of us skirt her dark mutterings.
Preparation stress seeps from the bones of passers-by,
And the man who asks me if I’m ready for Christmas
Gets a “yes” as he can’t see the unwrapped gifts at home
And the carrots, swedes, red cabbage, Brussels sprouts,
Potatoes, parsnips, peas and stuffing that need peeling,
Chopping and preparing. Too many vegetables
To accompany two kinds of meat as my legs stiffen with standing
And the floor works its way through the soles of my feet.
I watch The Rocky Horror Show as I whip cream for tiramisu
And beat eggs for folding, while Meatloaf is hacked to death
In a freezer big enough for his motorbike,
To the sound of music and screaming.
By 4am on Christmas Day I’m ready for the roast turkey countdown.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments