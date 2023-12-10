What a nice Surprise, Surprise that Cilla Black is everywhere this Christmas

If you’ve looked on social media lately, it won’t have escaped your notice that Cilla Black – the late, great, ginger-coiffed doyenne of Blind Date, and much-missed former queen of weekend light entertainment – is enjoying a massive renaissance. Or, rather, a Cillasance.

But, even for adoring fans like me, the comeback has come as quite the surprise, surprise.

Open X/Twitter, and you’ll find your timeline full of old clips of ‘Our Cilla’ performing cheesy pop numbers from yesteryear, in an array of colourful, polyester-mix 80s jumpers, tracksuits, and even the odd polo neck.