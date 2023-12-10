The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
What a nice Surprise, Surprise that Cilla Black is everywhere this Christmas
Life-long fan Neil Alexander – whose debut detective novel is inspired by ‘our Cilla’… – says the internet memes mocking the Scouse singer’s admittedly preposterous 80s cover versions have brought her to a new, global audience
If you’ve looked on social media lately, it won’t have escaped your notice that Cilla Black – the late, great, ginger-coiffed doyenne of Blind Date, and much-missed former queen of weekend light entertainment – is enjoying a massive renaissance. Or, rather, a Cillasance.
But, even for adoring fans like me, the comeback has come as quite the surprise, surprise.
Open X/Twitter, and you’ll find your timeline full of old clips of ‘Our Cilla’ performing cheesy pop numbers from yesteryear, in an array of colourful, polyester-mix 80s jumpers, tracksuits, and even the odd polo neck.
