Clearly, something has gone very wrong in the asylum system, as far as the case of Abdul Shakoor Ezedi is concerned. Now the subject of a police manhunt, he is wanted in connection with an appalling corrosive substance attack on a woman and her daughter in London, as well as injuries sustained by people who’d intervened to help. One can only imagine what horrors lie behind that dead, official phrase “life-changing injuries”, which the victims are said to have suffered.

We now learn that Ezedi was convicted of sexual offences in 2018 and after that was eventually granted asylum in 2021 or 2022, after two failed attempts. His claim was that he would have to face the Taliban if he was sent back to Afghanistan.

One decisive factor seems to be that he had converted to Christianity, and had a letter from a priest attesting to that. An immigration tribunal allowed him to stay.