The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Trust me, £100,000 doesn’t go far these days in Clapham
I grew up in SW4, home to the country’s highest household income – but even that wouldn’t be enough for me to live there now, says Rebecca Reid
I have a game I play when I’m wandering the pretty streets of Clapham, the place I grew up and still my favourite London village. I look for signs that a house is inhabited by a family – scooter outside, faded rainbow picture in the window, tasteful Hallowe’en decorations on the steps up to the front door.
And then I ask myself: how on earth does anyone of a child-bearing age afford to live here these days?
It’s a question that now comes accompanied by a data set, because this week it emerged that Clapham Common is the first neighbourhood in the UK where the average household income tops over a hundred grand – £108,100, to be precise, and some three times the national average.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies