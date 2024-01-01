Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As a former pupil of Holland Park Comprehensive in west London, I have got used to the school making the headlines. Has any state school in the country ever been the focus of so much controversy and so much misinformation? The news that six suspected “jihadists” had attended the school has given rise to the latest round of vilification, and it’s time to put the record straight.

I was an HPS pupil from 1998 to 2005, and my year group included Nawal Msaad and Amal El Wahabi, two women who were tried this year at the Old Bailey over charges of funding terrorism. In January, Msaad was caught with £16,000 at Heathrow, which El Wahabi had given her to take to Turkey. El Wahabi was found guilty and Msaad was acquitted.

Nassim Terreri, who was also in my year group, was one of three ex-Holland Parkers killed in Syria in 2012 after he travelled there, reportedly as a freelance journalist to document the civil war. Syrian officials have labelled him a foreign terrorist wanting to fight against the regime.

The media have focused on Nassim’s style of dress and mannerisms, his Algerian ethnicity, schooling, socio-economic background and family life – all of it on the basis of questionable evidence spouted by Syrian government. I met up with HPS friends last year at a 10-year reunion and we all remembered him as a genuinely likeable kid who had made no enemies among us.

These types of high-profile cases have been waved about by the right-wing press as “examples” of the “tantalising connection” – the Daily Mail had written – between HPS and terrorism. But why should an entire school be tarred by these associations?

Young jihadis are a recent worldwide trend but, at HPS, we didn’t have bomb-making classes in Design and Technology or PE lessons in lobbing and dodging grenades. Rather, we had honest debates and many inspiring teachers who were passionate about stretching their stubborn students’ minds beyond what the government dictated we should know merely to pass exams.

Dubbed the “Eton of Comprehensives”, the school straddles wealthy parts of Kensington and the lesser privileged – but now gentrified – areas of Ladbroke Grove and Shepherd’s Bush. A rich mix of cultures, with many refugees and diplomats’ children among the huge number of pupils, we were taught that there are more things that unite us than divide us.

Notable HPS students include a number of entertainers, artists, and writers, including journalist John-Paul Flintoff – author of HPS memoir Comp – and Melissa Benn, who with her Labour parents Caroline and Tony, has tirelessly campaigned on behalf of comprehensive schools.

Nelson Mandela had visited in 2000 to hold a whole-school assembly, and all 1,500 of us sat silent and spell-bound by his speech that stressed the importance of education. But lessons in hard knocks also gave us the resilience to navigate the harsh world that we were later thrown into, so we had more than a few playground battle scars and qualifications to show for our time.

HPS defied conventional expectations of what a school should be – and some people would consider the then-no uniform policy and general culture to be extremely lax. We were taught to question everything and think independently. Since when was progressiveness a recipe for jihad?