Comment

This is what Cop28 needs to address to avoid climate catastrophe

The world is on its way to exceeding a 1.5C increase in the global temperature, writes climate expert Professor Tim Benton. Our leaders can stop it – but they have to act now

Wednesday 29 November 2023 19:03
Comments
<p>Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg said that the Cop – the annual meeting of the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) – has been ‘hijacked by fossil fuel lobbyists’ </p>

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg said that the Cop – the annual meeting of the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) – has been ‘hijacked by fossil fuel lobbyists’

(REUTERS)

In the run-up to the Cop28 climate conference in Dubai, optimism has been in scant supply.

Russia’s war in Ukraine and now the war between Israel and Hamas has ratcheted up tension, enhancing distrust and undermining willingness to cooperate, and reinforcing the idea that fossil fuels are key to energy security in turbulent times.

This palpable distrust was not helped by revelations this week that the Cop presidency had allegedly planned to use Cop28 as an opportunity to discuss new oil and gas deals for the UAE. This has led to yet further calls for the Cop president, Dr Sultan Al Jaber – notably also head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company – to step down. The UAE team said meetings were private and insists it is still focused on delivering “meaningful climate action”.

