On Monday 6 June, Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote after he secured the backing of 211 out of 359 Converative MPs. Since the start of the pandemic, it feels like being involved in political debates and events has become somewhat unavoidable, even for those who would usually turn their heads.

From the government’s handling of Covid, to the rise in protest movements such as Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion, we all make judgements and many of us “pick sides”. In the context of contemporary dating, where apps such as Tinder, Hinge and Bumble now have more users than ever, the days where it was seen as impolite to talk politics on a date – let alone on a first date – are long gone.

Instead, those using online dating apps can actually filter their matches based on their political standpoint. While users don’t have to specify their own political opinions, or those of whom they would like to meet, it is a popular feature, and many choose to.

This begs the question – would you date someone with a radically different political view? Does an individual’s political standpoint define them? Most importantly, if their political view is different to yours, is the relationship over or can you fight through your differences to make it work?

A recent YouGov study asked Brits how willing they would be to date someone with not just different, but opposing political views. The research reveals that Conservative voters are more open to dating Labour supporters than Labour voters are to dating Tories. Meanwhile, men are more open minded about their potential partner’s political views than women are.

Whether you’re actively engaged in politics or not, it’s clear that compatibility is grounded in shared values and interests. Having different political views to a potential partner might be something that you can live with, while for others, it could be a deal-breaker.

For myself, I try to remain as open minded as possible. If I were currently dating, I’m not sure I would specifically filter out anyone with a different political opinion to myself. That being said, I don’t think any relationship with me would last more than five seconds if our political views clashed too heavily.

Separating the political from the personal isn’t always easy. While I wouldn’t immediately discount someone for supporting a particular political party, I know that there are definitely political standpoints that would be problematic for me.

For example, the issue of reproductive healthcare choice is hugely important to me, not just as a woman of reproductive age (and currently pregnant) but also on a very basic human rights level. I couldn’t, and wouldn’t, ever date anyone who was opposed to pro-choice legislation.

Likewise, debates surrounding racial inequalities are far personal for me to avoid. As a member of the Traveller community, I’ve too found myself feeling uncomfortable in a room of people who were my friends, colleagues or peers, after discriminatory views have been aired.

However, as I’m not hugely knowledgeable on climate and environmental policies, it probably wouldn’t present a huge issue if my partner and I were to disagree in this area.

I’m not sure it’s possible to maintain any significant relationship in life without politics coming up. Whatever your political views are, they are likely to tell a story of yourself, your upbringing and your values. It’s also worth noting that as humans, it isn’t unusual for us to change our minds. Some people may find themselves venturing into the world as young adults, with opinions solely shaped bt their upbringing and views of family members. Once we live more of our own lives, these opinions can change.

Existing without the drama of politics sounds like an absolute dream, but in reality, it isn’t possible. And until we live in a completely ideal world, it shouldn’t be. Political parties exist to better the lives of people, and we are not ready to remove the need for politics. If we were, everyone in the UK would enjoy safe and stable lives, with adequate housing, finances and healthcare.

It’s also important to remember that in any relationship, you and your partner are allowed to exist as two separate beings. You can certainly retain your own personality and opinions while being in a secure, long-term relationship.

The difficulty is that our political opinions can shape so much of our lives. The political leanings of a potential partner indicate what their views are on big issues that often have intense personal significance. Constantly having to “agree to disagree” can take a big toll – and maybe a relationship isn’t worth that.