What you can do to protect yourself against dementia

Dementia. The shadow that looms over all of us. But, like so much else to do with health, it casts its shadow unevenly.

Many of us concerned with health inequalities have had a focus on children. A consistent theme of our reports at the UCL Institute of Health Equity is: equity from the start, give every child the best start in life. Hence the alarm when the Joseph Rowntree Foundation recently reported that 1 million children in the UK are living in destitution – a nearly three-fold increase between 2017 and 2022.

But what about the 2.8 million people in destitution who are not children? Should we not also care about them? Is it too late to do anything about health and health inequalities after age five, particularly at older ages?