Why the shock news about birth control terrifies me and makes me angry

The burden of womanhood is huge. Not only are we responsible for giving birth, we’re also predominantly responsible for not getting pregnant.

The average woman will menstruate approximately 480 times over 39 years – that’s 39 years of monthly cramps, bloating, huge hormonal fluctuations, mood swings... and if you have a break from bleeding, it’s likely because you’re pregnant, and despite what we are encouraged to believe, that’s not much fun, either.

Like many women, I suffer from crippling period pains. They were so bad in my late teens and early twenties that I desperately sought help from my doctor. And I duly thought I’d struck gold when the GP at my university campus surgery told me that I could have an injection which would stop my periods altogether, provide birth control – and I’d only need it every 90 days.