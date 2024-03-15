I feel ‘food shamed’ by one of the UK’s biggest charities

“Together, we’ll aim to support people living with all types of diabetes, and those at risk of developing type 2, to manage their weight in a way that works for them,” Diabetes UK trumpeted as it announced a three-year partnership with Slimming World, a commercial weight loss business.

“Around 60 per cent of people with Type 1 diabetes and around 85 per cent of people with Type 2 diabetes are living with overweight or obesity,” the charity added. “This partnership has never been more needed than it is today.”

Really? The reaction from people with various types of the condition (there are several) told a very different story. It was swift and fierce. The organisation found itself the subject of a barrage of negative tweets, some promising to suspend the sort of regular donations upon which charities rely.