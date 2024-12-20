I went to a dinner party where seating was decided by a raffle – and I won
Poet and artist Frieda Hughes discovers the joy of being seated between ‘the best-looking man in the room’ and the ‘most interesting man in the room’...
SUNDAY LUNCH
The most interesting man in the room had already arrived
Despite the fact I was exactly on time plus five minutes.
He was deep in conversation with the only two others
So I skirted the group and separated the youngest
As if cutting a steer from the herd in the hope of an introduction,
Only to be joined by an elderly elegance whose knees required seating;
I stayed for her stories of Germany until suddenly,
The floodgates of folk in their mid-December finery
Swamped the floor. The most interesting man in the room
Was engulfed by the tide of greetings and pleasantries
As I was swept away by people I knew, and people they knew,
And others like me who’d been here before; familiar faces
On an annual pilgrimage to receive our hosts’ welcome
With a sense of coming home. Random seating was determined
By the picking of tickets; blue for boys, pink for girls.
The many tables were islands upon the hardened surface
Of the indoor swimming pool, each of us drawn to our shoreline
By the number we’d chosen. As luck would have it, I found mine
Between the best-looking man in the room
And the most interesting man in the room.