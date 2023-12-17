What’s the point of a minister for disabled people?

After a week in limbo – the longest spell without a minister for disabled people in 30 years – it seems we finally have our champion! Sort of.

Mims Davies has taken on the downgraded role. The previous incumbent, Tom Pursglove, held the rank of minister of state. Davies is a step below that on the greasy pole. She’s a lowly parliamentary undersecretary of state, and she will also have other responsibilities. Davies has confirmed that she will have a “continued focus on social mobility”, which isn’t exactly a minor issue itself.

Cue outrage from disability charities, lobby groups and some prominent personalities. Me among them? Well, no. I confess, my response was to shrug and say “meh”. Because, does this even matter? Is there any point in the job of minister for disabled people in its current form?