Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Losing my dog was harder than losing a loved one

Losing my dog Rupert turned my world upside down, writes Lucy Leeson. Don’t believe anybody who tells you a dog is ‘just a pet’ – he was a member of the family

Saturday 20 January 2024 10:54
Comments
<p>I guess all that is left for me to say is this : thank you, Rupert </p>

I guess all that is left for me to say is this : thank you, Rupert

(Lucy Leeson)

I still remember the day now: 12 March, 2011. The day my life would change forever.

It was the day I collected my first (and only) dog, Rupert.

I had always wanted a little dog to keep me company. I imagined going for nice long country walks, teaching him new tricks, and making him a nice warm bed near the fire for him to snuggle up.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in