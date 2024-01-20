Losing my dog was harder than losing a loved one
Losing my dog Rupert turned my world upside down, writes Lucy Leeson. Don’t believe anybody who tells you a dog is ‘just a pet’ – he was a member of the family
I still remember the day now: 12 March, 2011. The day my life would change forever.
It was the day I collected my first (and only) dog, Rupert.
I had always wanted a little dog to keep me company. I imagined going for nice long country walks, teaching him new tricks, and making him a nice warm bed near the fire for him to snuggle up.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies