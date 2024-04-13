When Donald Trump speaks, the Republican world listens. Well, it listens until the point where what the former president is saying becomes a heavily-tossed word salad, leaving a bewildered autocue operator fumbling about where to place the cursor.

But this week Trump did speak and, because of the importance of the subject, and the controversy around it, he stuck rigidly to the lines that had been written.

The subject was abortion, and the way forward nearly two years on from the overturning of Roe vs Wade. This huuuuge victory (that is the Trump spelling of the word huge) ending the 50-year-old constitutional right of American women to get an abortion was down to Trump and the three people he was able to appoint to the Supreme Court.