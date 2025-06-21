I’ve been ordered by my doctor to stop doomscrolling for medical reasons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At a particularly dark time for world affairs, I often find myself compulsively doomscrolling at on my phone, sometimes disappearing into the bathroom to do it. It often feels like a brief escape from the kids. But I had no idea that it can cause serious health problems.

Earlier this week, Dr Pumam Krisham, the resident doctor on BBC Morning Live, claimed that sitting on the loo and scrolling on your phone has been known to cause haemorrhoids – or worse. It can also give you a weakened pelvic floor, which can trigger bladder issues such as incontinence, or even result in prolapse.

If the perils of being exposed to too much bluescreen weren’t giving you sleepless nights, that surely will.

But doomscrolling on the loo is a habit that 57 per cent of Britons admit to doing, according to a YouGov poll – myself included.

It’s so easy for a three-minute trip to the loo to turn into 15 to 20 minutes of scrolling, posting and texting. And it’s the reason I ended up in hospital last week.

I’ve had insomnia, which has weakened my immune system. It turns out that waking at 3am and checking your phone, thinking “Has the US bombed Iran yet…?”, interferes with your sleep patterns, suppressing melatonin production and making it harder to drift off and stay asleep.

A recent study showed how an extra hour of screen time each day was linked to a 33 per cent increase in insomnia risk. And, earlier this month, another study – of teenagers’ habits – revealed that spending more than two hours a day scrolling on phones or tablets doubles their risk of anxiety disorders and increases their chances of depression fourfold.

I hit rock bottom in my bathroom last week. Having lost all sense of time, I eventually realised I’d been scrolling through stories about the Air India crash for 45 minutes, which itself is pretty unhealthy. But “toilet-scrolling”, as it’s known, is a double-whammy health hazard.

The combination of the pressure on your lower quarters from prolonged sitting and the negative impact on mental health of doomscrolling finally took its toll on me: I had to go to hospital.

In hindsight, I had been needing to use the bathroom more frequently, which had meant scrolling even more than usual while locked in there… and eventually I started to feel quite unwell. But I had no idea that, on a Sunday at an urgent walk-in centre, I would be diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

I was given emergency antibiotics – but it didn’t get any better. When I developed a mild fever and a rash on my leg, I was directed to A&E as there was a chance the infection could be sepsis. When I did the “blanching test”, the rash didn’t fade when pressed with a clear glass.

Typically, before I was called to give a urine sample, do blood tests and have an ultrasound to check my kidneys, I spent my time in the hospital waiting room doomscrolling. I was put on new, mega-strong antibiotics and ordered to rest in bed, which I’m not good at. I was also told that I needed to look at the stress levels in my life and make changes. Doomscrolling on the loo has got to go.

To avoid further bladder issues, I have now weaned myself off toilet-scrolling – a filthy habit that triggers a dopamine release but is just not worth it.

So, goodbye, doomscrolling. Catching up on all the bad news from around the world on your phone is one thing – but doing it on the loo is a recipe for disaster.