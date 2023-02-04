Weddings are such an intrinsically happy part of human life – yet they can also be pregnant with characters and contrived situations which can create amusing sets and scenes that are bound to go wrong both in real life and on the screen. It makes them irresistible to filmmakers.

From films based entirely around nuptials, such as Four Weddings and a Funeral – to our own, much loved TV series, Downton Abbey – weddings allow us to admire beautiful settings with characters from all walks of life, chic fashions and unfolding plot lines gathered together in one space. As Noel Coward said, “there are many reasons why you should marry – for love or for money – and many why you shouldn’t.”

As one of six daughters, my father always said he was not in the least averse to elopements – perhaps envisaging us absconding out of an upper window. My mother, however, felt very differently.