We’re fast approaching that time of year when we resolve to make a change - for many this will be to take the pledge and go without alcohol for January. If you’re thinking of doing it, you’re one of an increasing number taking part in Dry January, organised by Alcohol Change UK. 4,000 people signed up when it began in 2013 and that number swelled to 130,000 last January. This is just a fraction of the millions who take part but without officially signing up.

Although well intentioned, we all know that New Year’s resolutions are easy to make but just as easy to break. Fortunately, research from behavioural scientists reveals how we can maximise our chance of success.

What’s clear is that preparation is key. While some people can abruptly change their drinking, most of us would benefit from a bit of planning. There are several aspects to consider, some of which should be started now.

It makes sense to try and incrementally reduce the frequency and quantity of alcohol consumed prior to 1 January. Doing this gives time to psychologically and physically adapt to the change. While you might think it’s relatively easy to go from your usual pattern of drinking to abstaining, it can prove to be quite tough if it’s an abrupt change.

This gradual easing into a Dry January gives you the opportunity to find alternative ways to relax, celebrate or commiserate, depending on how you’re feeling on any particular day. Try experimenting with alternative ways of winding down, whether that be meditation or diving into a box set you’ve been meaning to watch. In short, treat yourself. This pivots the change from giving up something, to gaining something.

It’s really important to tell someone that you’re planning to do Dry January. Better still, find some like minded friends or work colleagues to join up with. Telling someone and being part of a group improves your chances over a solitary attempt. It is far easier to lapse back into drinking if you’ve kept your original aim to yourself rather than letting others know what you’re doing.

Planning should include thinking about what you do if you have a lapse and have a drink in a moment of temptation. Research points to the way that we tend to use this lapse to almost give ourselves permission to carry on drinking by catastrophising the situation. Instead, use the lapse to gather intelligence about why it happened and make contingency plans for the future.

A simple but critical action is to remove alcohol from your immediate environment. This not only removes temptation but makes it more of an effort to get hold of alcohol should you start craving a drink.

In many ways, December is the toughest month to begin to make this type of change. Although thanks to Omicron, there are fewer invitations to parties and get-togethers that will inevitably involve alcohol. Nonetheless, be realistic as well as optimistic. It’s not just about reducing drinking in the run up to the New Year - there are other ways to prepare that will help you achieve your goal.

Thinking about what you’re gaining rather than losing isn’t just some internalised spin or trick - the science shows it works. Whether you decide to follow the science or not, the fact that you’re considering making this change is a vital first step, so I won’t say cheers, but do wish you well in getting ready for a dry January.

Ian Hamilton is associate professor of addiction at the University of York.