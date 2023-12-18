Jump to content

Why does Keir Starmer’s Labour consider Eddie Izzard unelectable?

As the comedian is thwarted in her latest bid to become a Labour candidate, Sean O’Grady hopes the reason for her ongoing failure to make headway in the ugly world of politics isn’t transphobia

Monday 18 December 2023 16:38
<p>Eddie Izzard, a beautiful person, inside and out </p>

Eddie Izzard, a beautiful person, inside and out

(Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Politics, as the old saying goes, is just showbiz for ugly people. You can see plentiful examples of that around, for sure – but it makes one all the more curious as to why the gender-fluid comedian and activist Eddie Izzard wants to be a Labour MP.

Izzard – who prefers to go by the name Suzy and to use the pronouns she/her, but doesn't mind "he/him" and has said she will be "remaining Eddie Izzard in public" – has failed in her latest bid to be the prospective parliamentary candidate for Brighton Pavilion, having also failed to be chosen in Sheffield Central.

Such a beautiful person, inside and out, she can’t really want to fade away on some select committee? Frankly, I’d have thought she would have much more influence – indeed, already has much more of a profile – doing what she does now than mouldering away on the backbenches for the duration of her rather dull political career.

