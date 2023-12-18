Why does Keir Starmer’s Labour consider Eddie Izzard unelectable?
As the comedian is thwarted in her latest bid to become a Labour candidate, Sean O’Grady hopes the reason for her ongoing failure to make headway in the ugly world of politics isn’t transphobia
Politics, as the old saying goes, is just showbiz for ugly people. You can see plentiful examples of that around, for sure – but it makes one all the more curious as to why the gender-fluid comedian and activist Eddie Izzard wants to be a Labour MP.
Izzard – who prefers to go by the name Suzy and to use the pronouns she/her, but doesn't mind "he/him" and has said she will be "remaining Eddie Izzard in public" – has failed in her latest bid to be the prospective parliamentary candidate for Brighton Pavilion, having also failed to be chosen in Sheffield Central.
Such a beautiful person, inside and out, she can’t really want to fade away on some select committee? Frankly, I’d have thought she would have much more influence – indeed, already has much more of a profile – doing what she does now than mouldering away on the backbenches for the duration of her rather dull political career.
