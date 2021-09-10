The repercussions of the 9/11 attacks are still being felt – and will be for some time yet

Editorial: Twenty years after that tragic day, the ‘war on terror’ appears even less winnable than it did in 2001

Friday 10 September 2021 21:30


Soon after the 9/11 attacks on the United States, when it had become clear who was behind the atrocities, the then president George W Bush addressed Congress and declared: “On September 11, enemies of freedom committed an act of war against our country … Our war on terror begins with al-Qaeda, but it does not end there. It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped and defeated.”

The template for American policy for the next two decades was set; a nation at war, a “war on terror” and one that would not end until unconditional surrender had been secured. America was, though it is sometimes forgotten, supported in this struggle by its Nato allies, by friendly nations around the world and its intervention in Afghanistan was endorsed by the United Nations.

Even so, it was the first, foundational mistake the west made in responding to the challenge of militant Islamists. It should not have been a “war” at all, but a careful, slow rounding up of those responsible. Osama bin Laden’s aim was always to provoke America into massive, indiscriminate retaliation and to foment the much-discussed “clash of civilisations”. America, in shock and hurt, duly obliged, lashing out with huge bombing raids and the detection of much of whatever primitive infrastructure and stability Afghanistan possessed.

