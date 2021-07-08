It is not disrespectful to those who fought, lost their lives or were injured during the 20-year-long war in Afghanistan to declare the engagement a failure.

On the contrary: it is to highlight the scale and the abject nature of the retreat and surrender now being performed by the United States and its allies. With rare exceptions, British forces served with great distinction, and did all that they could to liberate the people of Afghanistan and to build a nation. There were great achievements: security, freedom, a semblance of democracy, better treatment of women and girls – especially in education – not to mention the establishment of schools and clinics, and access to clean water and electricity.

They will not last long, now that the Afghan security forces must fend for themselves. The Taliban are back, though in many places they never went away. They control swathes of the countryside, and are close to taking provincial capitals. Few observers give President Karzai much chance of staying in office, even if he shares power with the Taliban. Within a few years – if not months – Afghanistan will at best be in a state of bitter civil war; and at worst, it will have been returned to the tribalistic system of medieval fiefdoms that prevailed under the Taliban’s previous period of cruel hegemony.