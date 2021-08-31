The special relationship between the US and the UK should replace the “the” with an “a”. The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, without consultation with its Nato allies, demonstrated that the US will act unilaterally when it feels appropriate to do so.

The foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, has denied claims that the airport gate in Kabul that was targeted by a suicide bomber had only been left open because the UK pushed their US counterparts to do so. But the implication casts an unpleasant shadow over the final days of a tragic tale. No evidence of any special relationship there.

In reality, however, relations between the US and UK have long had cool periods – but countries are inevitably bound by plenty more then politics. If the Second World War and its aftermath were a high point of the special relationship, it is worth remembering that it was only 10 years after that the US opposed the UK, France and Israel over their invasion of Egypt, following the nationalisation of the Suez Canal. American financial pressure forced an early retreat.