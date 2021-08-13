When British forces went into Afghanistan almost two decades ago, the prime minister at the time, Tony Blair, declared that “the cause is just”. Can the same now be said in regard to the British withdrawal?

It is difficult to find any scraps of justice or honour in this panicky retreat, or even competence: it is a rout, in fact if not in name, of the west’s own making. Before the end of the summer, some of those Afghans now fleeing towards Iran or Pakistan will make it as far as the English Channel in their quest for safety.

When – if – they reach the coast of Kent in some pathetic dinghy, some will be able to tell Border Force officials, quite truthfully, that they have worked with the British Council or the army or aid agencies at some point since 2001. Others will have had more informal, glancing contacts with western and British forces, but still sufficient to incur a death sentence without trial under the Taliban. Others simply trusted the west to keep to its word – to drive the Taliban out and to keep them safe. The west has betrayed them.